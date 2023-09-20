'Gift' for votes: CM Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra's statement creates ripples

Former MLA and chairman of Varuna Assembly constituency Ashraya Samiti Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah’s recent statement that pressure cookers and iron boxes were distributed during the election time to the people of the segment has created ripples in political circles. It has gone viral on social media.
He was speaking during the inauguration of a community hall belonging to the Madivala community in Nanjangud taluk on Friday.
“The programme was organised for our benefit by Nanjappa (State Madivala Samaja president).
The programme had to be postponed two or three times as my father (Siddaramaiah) was busy campaigning. Later, it was (cookers and iron boxes) distributed by my father himself during a programme. This helped us to get the votes of the Madivala community. However, I could not attend the programme,” he had said.
“Madivala community has helped us to win. Our government will take necessary measures to fulfil their demands,” he said in the programme.