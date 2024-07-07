Go to the field daily, listen to people: CM Siddaramaiah tells police

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ordered police officers to get on the field every day, speak and listen to people, and develop coordination with them to predict and control crimes.
“I have asked our police to speak with people in their respective jurisdiction and get information from them. Citizens will definitely know the developments in their neighborhood. Learning about them will also help the police,” Siddaramaiah told a news conference after attending the first session of this year’s senior police officers’ conference at the state police headquarters.
Siddaramaiah instructed all the IGPs, DCPs and SPs to visit and inspect every station in their jurisdiction as per the police manual. He warned that the inspection shouldn’t be a namesake that ends within an hour.
The CM said that the SPs and IGPs would be held responsible if clubs, gambling, betting and drugs are not stopped.
By rectifying the mistakes and strengthening the qualitative police system, Siddaramaiah suggested that there should be an atmosphere in society where everyone can live in peace and fear-free.
He noted that Karnataka state police has a great legacy and name at the national level, which should be maintained.
In an X post hours later, Siddaramaiah stated that the Karnataka police had ranked first in delivering justice in the country. He referred to the India Justice Report, which came in 2022.
Siddaramaiah said that the police should know who are rowdies, drug dealers and miscreants within their limits. He questioned the police about why they were given guns and why rowdies are not afraid of them. He ordered the police to take control of the rowdies.
Referring to the back-to-back murders in Hubballi, Siddaramaiah opined that the second murder could have been avoided if the police had worked smartly. He noted that the police and the intelligence department should have coordination.
He stressed development, capital investment and job creation are possible if the law and order are in check.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said fake news was spreading a lot and asked the police to crack down on people spreading it.
Parameshwara expressed concerns over the e-beat system, saying 70 per cent of police stations don’t know about it. Siddaramaiah doubled down, saying it is a shame that police are unaware of the e-beat system.
He praised the officers involved in the investigations into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case and said the groundwork that went into identifying the cap worn by the suspect proved crucial and helped in investigating the case.
Published 06 July 2024, 23:59 IST