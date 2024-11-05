Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Going at 10 am tomorrow: Siddaramaiah confirms he'll appear before Lokayukta in MUDA case

Lokayukta Police questioned Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi on October 25.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 05:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 05:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahLokayuktamuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us