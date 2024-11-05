Going at 10 am tomorrow: Siddaramaiah confirms he'll appear before Lokayukta in MUDA case

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> confirmed on Tuesday that he would be appearing before the Lokayukta, which looks to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/lokayukta-police-to-quiz-cm-siddaramaiah-in-muda-case-on-nov-6-3261424">quiz</a> the Congress leader in connection with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. </p><p>Siddaramiah <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1853673030490402921" rel="nofollow">said</a> "I am going at 10 am tomorrow." </p><p>Lokayukta Police questioned Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi on October 25. Other accused in the case, including former and present officials of MUDA, have already been quizzed by the Lokayukta Police.</p><p>Siddaramaiah is expected to be questioned at the Mysuru Lokayukta office. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>