Good if Mallikarjun Kharge becomes PM candidate but winning elections a major challenge: Priyank

Speaking to reporters and in response to a question, he said, "Will you say no, if a Kannadiga becomes the Prime Minister?"

"If he (Mallikarjun) becomes (PM candidate), good, but we have to first face the practical challenges ahead of us, we cannot be just daydreaming. We have to first win Congress' 200-250 seats, along with that we have to together with INDIA alliance members create a favourable atmosphere and ensure that as many candidates win from their parties too; after that other questions will arise," the Minister for Rural Development added.