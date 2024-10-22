Home
Government to launch Gruha Arogya scheme on October 24  

The scheme aims to screen the entire population for various conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, and ensure the regular delivery of medicines to patients across the state, Rao said.
Himadyuthi Deshpande
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 21:43 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 21:43 IST
