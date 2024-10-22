Government to launch Gruha Arogya scheme on October 24  

<p>Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the launch of the much-anticipated Gruha Arogya scheme, set to begin on October 24.</p>.<p>Rao made the announcement during a panel discussion at a book launch organided by the Kidney Warriors Foundation (KWF) in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The scheme aims to screen the entire population for various conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, and ensure the regular delivery of medicines to patients across the state, Rao said.</p>.<p>At the event, the minister also launched the second edition of the book, The Kidney Warriors, published by the KWF. The book delves into the factors contributing to the rise in kidney diseases, gaps in healthcare delivery, and the role of government policies in early intervention and high-risk management of renal diseases.</p>.<p>The panel discussion covered several critical issues, including the lack of early detection the dangers of over-the-counter medications, the rising cases of kidney diseases due to increased diabetes and hypertension.</p>.<p>Experts said regular screening, particularly for high-risk groups, is crucial for early detection of kidney-related issues. "About 80 to 90% of people with kidney diseases are unaware of their condition, as kidney diseases are often asymptomatic," said Dr Mythri Shankar from the Institute of Nephrourology.</p>.<p>Reetuparna Banerjee, a kidney transplant recipient and member of the KWF, shared her experience, explaining that many patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are diagnosed at later stages. "I went undiagnosed for 13 years," she revealed.</p>.<p>Dr Zafar, a senior nephrologist, highlighted the alarming rise in renal disease cases among low-income individuals, which have surged by 50%. He attributed this to the reliance on over-the-counter medications.</p>