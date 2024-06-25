Home
Karnataka government bats for Justice B Veerappa as Upa Lokayukta

The recommendation will be sent to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. An official notification appointing Justice Veerappa as Upa Lokayukta is expected in a couple of days.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 22:05 IST
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to recommend the name of retired High Court judge Justice B Veerappa to the post of Karnataka Upa Lokayukta. The recommendation will be sent to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot. An official notification appointing Justice Veerappa as Upa Lokayukta is expected in a couple of days.

Justice Veerappa, who retired on May 31 last year, was known as a fearless judge. He headed a bench that abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau, restoring powers of the Lokayukta. He also headed a one-man commission to look into the PSI recruitment scam and submitted his report earlier this year.

Published 24 June 2024, 22:05 IST
