BBMP yet to share boundary maps of newly carved 225 wards

Signalling its intent to hold civic elections by December-end, the state government notified the newly-carved 225 wards of BBMP late on Friday. While the list of wards is already in the public domain, the civic body is yet to share easily identifiable ward boundary maps as it did last year.
Citizens get 15 days’ time to share their comments and objections to the newly-created wards. The list of wards is available here: erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in
As the total number of wards was brought down from 243 to 225, constituencies such as Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Bengaluru South, etc have lost a few wards. Similarly, some assembly segments that are in the core area too have lost wards.