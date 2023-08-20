Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BBMP yet to share boundary maps of newly carved 225 wards

Citizens get 15 days’ time to share their comments and objections to the newly-created wards. The list of wards is available here: erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 23:56 IST

Follow Us

Signalling its intent to hold civic elections by December-end, the state government notified the newly-carved 225 wards of BBMP late on Friday. While the list of wards is already in the public domain, the civic body is yet to share easily identifiable ward boundary maps as it did last year. 

Citizens get 15 days’ time to share their comments and objections to the newly-created wards. The list of wards is available here: erajyapatra.karnataka.gov.in

BBMP yet to share boundary maps of newly carved 225 wards

As the total number of wards was brought down from 243 to 225, constituencies such as Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Bengaluru South, etc have lost a few wards. Similarly, some assembly segments that are in the core area too have lost wards.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 August 2023, 23:56 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT