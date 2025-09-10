Government planning to bring ordinance on ballot papers: H K Patil

<p>Bengaluru: The state government is chalking out plans to make the use of ballot papers in elections to both urban and rural local bodies mandatory, announced Karnataka Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Patil’s announcement comes close on the heels of the state Cabinet’s decision to revert to ballot papers in local elections.</p>.<p>“Once the Cabinet gives its approval, the government will issue an ordinance to enforce the amendments,” said Patil.</p>.Karnataka lost Rs 80k cr to illegal mining, says H K Patil.<p>Pointing out that the proposed legal amendment to the laws had already been drafted, the minister said that it would be tabled and discussed at the next Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday. “Once the Cabinet approves the proposal, the government will bring an ordinance to enforce these changes,” said Patil.</p>.<p>The minister exuded confidence of the Governor giving his assent to the ordinance. “Switching back to ballot papers will not result in the election process being delayed. The government also has no intention to postpone elections to local bodies,” he added.</p>.<p>Queried about the stone-pelting incident in Maddur, Patil said, “The BJP is fomenting communal tension. The BJP is deliberately trying to divide society to garner political mileage.”</p>