<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government was ready to conduct local body elections, like the Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Greater Bengaluru Authority.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah on Wednesday visited the city and had the ‘darshan’ of Goddess Hasanamba.</p>.Threat calls: Protection to Priyank Kharge will be enhanced, says CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said, “All elections will be conducted in phases. The government is in favour of conducting local body polls. These elections strengthen the democratic set up.”</p>.<p>The chief minister said that he prayed for peace, prosperity, and welfare of the farmers of Karnataka.</p>.<p>Commenting on the RSS controversy, Siddaramaiah said, “No organisation, including the RSS, should create problem in public places. Tamil Nadu model will be followed and action will be taken in this regard.”</p>.<p>To a query on Cabinet reshuffle or change in guard, the CM said, “There is no discussion on either Cabinet reshuffle or change of CM. We discussed the government programmes and party activities at the banquet recently. The party high command is currently busy with the Bihar election and no discussion has been held with them. Let us speak about this after November.”</p>.<p><strong>Caste survey</strong></p>.<p>When asked if they would extend the date of caste survey, Siddaramaiah said, “Except for Bengaluru city, the survey has gone well in all other districts. The coverage has been more than 90%.”</p>.<p>Reacting to JD(S) MLAs’ allegations that government discriminated in fund allocation to non-Congress MLAs, Siddaramaiah said, “How much funds did they release during their tenure? How much funds were given to our MLAs during the BJP-JD(S) coalition government? It is not right to level allegations unnecessarily. They are diverting the attention of the people by telling lies.”</p>