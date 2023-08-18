'Govt to fill up vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka soon', says Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

The government will soon make efforts to fill all vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka region, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said Thursday.
He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Kalyana Karnataka headed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.
Officials have been directed to compile report on the number of vacancies in departments along with a list of those who are due for promotions, he said. “The finance department’s nod is not needed for direct recruitment for vacancies in this region. Hence, the sub-committee decided to fill all vacancies,” he said, explaining how large number of vacancies were affecting administrative and development works.
Kharge said the previous BJP government had neglected the region, whereas Congress government had earlier filled 30,000 posts. An inquiry is on about irregularities in KKRDB during previous government’s tenure, he said.