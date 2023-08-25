Karnataka govt to set up commission to probe Covid-19 irregularities?

The state government is said to be considering constituting a commission, headed by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha, to probe alleged irregularities in Covid-19 management when the BJP was in power.
Justice Cunha is best known for delivering a judgement convicting former Tamil Nadu chief minister (late) J Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already held a meeting in this regard with senior officials, sources said.
Scope of inquiry
The government is chalking out details on the extent and scope of inquiry to be done by the commission, other than looking into irregularities during Covid management.
A Public Accounts Committee report has highlighted several irregularities in Covid-19 management.
Apparently, the government was considering a commission headed by retired judge Javed Rahim. However, sources said he was not willing to take up the assignment.
The government is believed to be considering redesignating the investigation into the ‘40 per cent commission’ allegation.
At present, the probe is to be done by a one-man committee under retired Justice H N Nagamohan Das. The government wants to set up a commission instead of a committee.
Sources said this would widen the scope of the inquiry.