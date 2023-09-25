Govt will not try to curtail protests, bandh over Cauvery issue, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Apex Court did not accept it, and the matter is coming before the Court on September 26. We will place our argument more forcefully."

Responding to a question on protests and bandhs being called on the Cauvery issue, the CM said, 'in a democracy, we (government) will not curtail protests, but BJP and JD(S) is trying to do politics on the issue.' To a query on BJP and JD(S) asking the government to resign and go, he said, '...they are doing politics, what else will they say, they did not say it during the all party meeting.'

The Supreme Court on September 21 refused to interfere with the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) which endorsed the directions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 13.