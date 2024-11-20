Home
Karnataka withdraws arbitration clause in govt tenders/contracts

Announcing this on Tuesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, considering the financial burden caused to the government, the decision to withdraw the clause has been taken.
Rashmi B S
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 21:54 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 21:54 IST
