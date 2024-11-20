Karnataka withdraws arbitration clause in govt tenders/contracts

<p class="bodytext">The government has decided to withdraw the arbitration clause in the government tenders/contracts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Announcing this on Tuesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, considering the financial burden caused to the government, the decision to withdraw the clause has been taken.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In several cases, the government experienced financial losses as many contractors/tenderers approached courts using the arbitration clause. I cannot name a particular case here,” said the minister. He said it was not good on the part of the government to sit with private persons for compromise.</p>.Karnataka government may seek legal recourse on cut in NABARD funds.<p class="bodytext">This decision by the government will curtail contractors/tenderers from approaching courts.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“If it (arbitration) is necessary in one or two important cases, the same can be discussed in the law department and a decision taken,” he explained. The minister mentioned about the recent decision in the Cabinet to approach the Supreme Court in one of the arbitration cases.</p>.<p class="bodytext">An official notification to withdraw the clause has been issued on November 16.</p>