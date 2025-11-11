Menu
Green initiative: Eco-friendly bags distributed by MM Hills temple development authority

Secretary of the temple development authority E I Raghu said that thousands of devotees visit the hill daily and plastic cover usage had increased at shops.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 09:41 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMM Hills

