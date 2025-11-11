<p>MM Hills, Hanur taluk: Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple Development Authority has initiated an eco-friendly measure at Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple in Hanur taluk.</p><p>Sri Male Mahadeshwara Swamy temple, a popular pilgrimage site, is taking steps to become plastic-free through the ‘Green Tomorrow, Male Mahadeshwara Betta’ initiative. In the first phase, the authority is promoting the use of eco-friendly bags, sorghum and maize bags, as a substitute to plastic covers.</p><p>Approximately 700 shops in the Madappa temple region of the hill were generating tonnes of plastic bags daily, which are now being restricted by advocating eco-friendly bags. On Monday, the temple authority distributed environment-friendly bags in three sizes, priced at Rs 200 per kg.</p>.Tiger killing in MM hills: Accused in Forest dept custody; spot inquest conducted.<p>Shops selling sweets, children’s toys, flowers, fruits, vegetables, and daily-use items around the temple were generating a lot of plastic waste, daily. Devotees were given separate plastic covers for each purchase, which were later discarded around the area. Plastic covers used for sweets often ended up in the stomach of animals.</p><p>Additionally, plastic waste burned inside the forest on the main road connecting the temple area caused hazards to wildlife. Officials said replacing plastic with sorghum and maize bags will help solve the plastic pollution issue.</p><p>During the bag distribution event, shop owners were educated on the harmful effects of plastics and benefits of eco-friendly bags.</p><p>Secretary of the temple development authority E I Raghu said that thousands of devotees visit the hill daily and plastic cover usage had increased at shops.</p><p>“Since most of the area around the temple is forest, plastic pollution poses a threat to wildlife. Therefore, environmental measures are being implemented. The goal is to make the entire area a plastic-free zone soon, with necessary facilities including drinking water provided to devotees,” he said.</p>