<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is in a dilemma over the appointment of guest lecturers to state-run first-grade colleges in the wake of the High Court dismissing its proposal to extend the tenure of those faculty members who do not meet the criteria prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).</p>.<p>Hearing the case on October 8, the bench comprising Justice D K Singh and Justice Rajesh Rai instructed the state government to abide by UGC’s 2018 regulations.</p>.Karnataka govt to extend services of guest lecturers for current semester.<p>On the appointment of guest lecturers to those subjects for which UGC qualified candidates are in short supply, the High Court said that it would pass necessary orders after hearing all parties concerned.</p>.<p>An official from the Department of Higher Education said, “We can either conduct counselling for the appointment of guest lecturers to fill the vacancies or file a Special Leave Petition with the Supreme Court. The Advocate General, however, is not in favour of approaching the apex court. We need to seek a legal opinion before a final decision can be taken on the subject.”</p>.<p>Sources have confirmed to <em>DH</em> that the issue will be tabled for discussion during the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday.</p>