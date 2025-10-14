Menu
H D Deve Gowda discharged from hospital, advised rest for a week

Following Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) issues, he was admitted to a private hospital on October 6.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 21:09 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 21:09 IST
