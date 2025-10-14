<p>Bengaluru: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda was discharged from hospital on Monday and was advised rest for a week.</p>.<p>Following Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) issues, he was admitted to a private hospital on October 6.</p>.Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda hospitalised in Bengaluru with fever.<p>After treating him at the intensive care unit (ICU) for three days, he had been shifted to the ward.</p>.<p>Updating on his health after being discharged, Gowda said on ‘X’ that his health had stabilised.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">‘Will resume duties’</p>.<p>“By god’s grace, my health has stabilised. I am grateful to doctors at Manipal Hospital for treating me. I thank everybody who prayed for my recovery, and to friends and leaders who came to see me. I will resume my public duties soon,” he wrote.</p>.<p>Visiting Gowda after the discharge, JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy said, “There were some variations in his health in the last few days, he is doing fine now. We should thank doctors of Manipal hospital and all Kannadigas for their prayers”.</p>.<p>On Monday, leaders, including senior legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, visited the former PM at his residence.</p>