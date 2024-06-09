H D Kumaraswamy lobbying hard for Manjunath’s induction into Modi Cabinet

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is lobbying for ministerial berth to his brother-in-law, Bangalore Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath.
Manjunath, who defeated D K Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is aspiring for the ministerial berth in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cabinet.
Sources said that Kumaraswamy met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda here on Saturday and requested them to consider Manjunath for the Cabinet in the BJP’s quota.
With the BJP top brass promising Cabinet berth to Kumaraswamy in the JD(S) quota, the saffron party top leaders were noncommittal on Manjunath’s induction, sources said.
The BJP leaders categorically said that since the party adopted one family one post formula, they can accommodate either Kumaraswamy or Manjunath, not both of them, said a party leader.
“It is true that Kumaraswamy was trying for my induction in the Cabinet. Since I have sought votes during the election campaign that If I win I would be made minister in the Modi Cabinet, certainly people of my constituency expect that I should get a ministerial berth,” Manjunath said.
“I was heading India’s biggest cardiology hospital for 18 years and have enormous experience as a doctor and administrator. I hope that the central government will utilise my experience and knowledge. This was also the expectation of people of my constituency,” he said.
With Kumaraswamy’s induction to the Modi Cabinet certain, a large number of JD(S) leaders and workers from Karnataka arrived in the national capital. Most of the family members of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda also arrived in Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony.
Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy, their son Nikhil Kumaraswamy have come to the national capital. Kumaraswamy is also hosting lunch for his party leaders and workers here on Sunday.
