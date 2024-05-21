Hanuma Dhwaja flag row: National flag hoisted in Karnataka's Keragodu

A new national flag was hoisted on the 108-ft pole on Tuesday which is installed in front of the Rangamandira, in Keragodu village of Mandya taluk amidst tight police security.

Earlier, the ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ was hoisted on the pole by Gowri Shankar Seva Trust on February 28, as part of Lord Rama idol consecration in Ayodhya. However, it was removed by the taluk administration and a tri-colour flag was hoisted.

This move was opposed by the members of BJP, JD(S), Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishat and others and they demanded that ‘Hanuma dhwaja’ be hoisted again at the same place. Tension prevailed in the village for a month with heavy police security deployed in the area. The Hindu outfits also took out a mega protest march over the same.