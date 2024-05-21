Hanuma Dhwaja flag row: National flag hoisted in Karnataka's Keragodu

A new national flag was hoisted on the 108-ft pole on Tuesday which is installed in front of the Rangamandira, in Keragodu village of Mandya taluk amidst tight police security.
Earlier, the ‘Hanuma Dhwaja’ was hoisted on the pole by Gowri Shankar Seva Trust on February 28, as part of Lord Rama idol consecration in Ayodhya. However, it was removed by the taluk administration and a tri-colour flag was hoisted.
This move was opposed by the members of BJP, JD(S), Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishat and others and they demanded that ‘Hanuma dhwaja’ be hoisted again at the same place. Tension prevailed in the village for a month with heavy police security deployed in the area. The Hindu outfits also took out a mega protest march over the same.
The organisations alleged that the national flag had not been hoisted properly at the top of the pole and was fluttering a little lower. They also lodged a complaint to the district administration in this regard.
Following this, the old flag was removed, and a new flag was hoisted in presence of Additional DC H L Nagaraju, Tahsildar Shivakumra Biradar, ASP Thimmaiah and others, on Tuesday.
H L Nagaraju said, “There was tension in the village at that time and the flag was hoisted in a hurry. There was a knot, and the flag was not fluttering properly. Hence, a new flag was hoisted as per the rules, with the rendering of the national anthem”.
