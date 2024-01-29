Hanuma Dhwaja removal row: Wearing saffron shawl, H D Kumaraswamy joins Keragodu protest march

Mysuru: Wearing saffron shawl, JD(S) state president and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy joined the protest staged by Hindu outfits, JD(S) and BJP workers over lowering the saffron flag (Hanuma dhwaja), in Mandya, on Monday afternoon.

The villagers of Keragodu and also surrounding villages, supported by thousands of volunteers from BJP, JD(S) and Hindu outfits took out a 15-km long Padyatra from Keragodu village to the Deputy Commissioner's office, in Mandya, on Monday.

H D Kumaraswamy joined the padayatra in Mandya city, at around 2.30 pm. There was a huge applause from the gathering, when he sported a saffron shawl and addressed the gathering, from a vehicle.