Hanuma Dhwaja removal row: Wearing saffron shawl, H D Kumaraswamy joins Keragodu protest march

Mysuru: Wearing saffron shawl, JD(S) state president and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy joined the protest staged by Hindu outfits, JD(S) and BJP workers over lowering the saffron flag (Hanuma dhwaja), in Mandya, on Monday afternoon.
The villagers of Keragodu and also surrounding villages, supported by thousands of volunteers from BJP, JD(S) and Hindu outfits took out a 15-km long Padyatra from Keragodu village to the Deputy Commissioner's office, in Mandya, on Monday.
H D Kumaraswamy joined the padayatra in Mandya city, at around 2.30 pm. There was a huge applause from the gathering, when he sported a saffron shawl and addressed the gathering, from a vehicle.
He was accompanied by JD(S) leader and former MP C S Puttaraju, former Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and others on the vehicle. Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress government for intentionally lowering the 'Hanuma dhwaja' from the flagmast, hurting the sentiments of the Hindus. It shows its anti-Hindu policy, he alleged.
Meanwhile, heavy police bandobust was made in Mandya city, in view of the protest rally. Barricades were erected near the DC's office, not allowing the protesters. Irked over this, the protesters damaged the flex banners of Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravikumar, holding him responsible for removing the saffron flag.
The protesters chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', as the enthusiastic crowd tried to move forward swaying saffron flags.