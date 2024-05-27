Hassan sex abuse: Accused Prajwal Revanna to return on May 31

In the video, Prajwal said he went into depression due to statements by various leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of raping hundreds of women.

"I had to isolate myself because of the political conspiracy against me. I will appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry. I will give answers to those who have filed false cases against me by fighting them legally," Prajwal stated.

Prajwal stated that he went overseas on April 27, a day after polling, and there was no case filed against him at the time.

"I had travelled as per my earlier plan and there was no case booked. When I received the first notice I sought seven days’ time through my advocate," Prajwal stated.

Prajwal requested his family, followers and party workers to have faith in him and expressed confidence of coming out clean.