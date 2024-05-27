Hassan sex abuse: Accused Prajwal Revanna to return on May 31

Bengaluru: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who left India a month ago following allegations of serial sexual abuse, has released a video statement and said he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) this Friday.
#Justin @iPrajwalRevanna released a video & said he will appear before SIT on May 31 @DeccanHerald @JanataDal_S @H_D_Devegowda @hd_kumaraswamy @BJP4India #Hassan #PrajwalRevanna #pendrive #Case pic.twitter.com/sj86iqHvUj— Rashmi Belur (@RashmiBelur) May 27, 2024
Prajwal, who is former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson, is being investigated for alleged rape and sexual abuse.
In the video statement in which he does not reveal his whereabouts, Prajwal apologised to his parents, grandfather, uncle H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) workers.
In the video, Prajwal said he went into depression due to statements by various leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of raping hundreds of women.
"I had to isolate myself because of the political conspiracy against me. I will appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry. I will give answers to those who have filed false cases against me by fighting them legally," Prajwal stated.
Prajwal stated that he went overseas on April 27, a day after polling, and there was no case filed against him at the time.
"I had travelled as per my earlier plan and there was no case booked. When I received the first notice I sought seven days’ time through my advocate," Prajwal stated.
Prajwal requested his family, followers and party workers to have faith in him and expressed confidence of coming out clean.