Hassan sex scandal: Supreme Court dismisses Prajwal Revanna's bail plea

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed the plea saying the charges against him are serious.
Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
11 November 2024

Published 11 November 2024, 07:23 IST
