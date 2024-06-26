Hassan Sexual Abuse | Bengaluru court rejects bail plea of Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment in multiple cases.

The Additional City Civil and Sessions Court Judge had reserved his ruling on the plea on Monday and passed the orders today rejecting it. The 33-year-old is presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team, formed to probe his alleged sex crimes.

Revanna was on Monday remanded to judicial custody till July 8, but a day later was sent to the SIT custody till June 29 by the Magistrate court judge, after the SIT sought a body warrant through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

Four separate cases have been registered against the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, all of which are being investigated by the SIT. Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.