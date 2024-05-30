Hassan sexual abuse case: SIT seizes pillows, bed used by Prajwal Revanna

After a 10-hour inspection, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seized the pillows, bed and bedsheets used by MP Prajwal Revanna from his official residence on R C Road in the city.
As the date of Prajwal’s return to Bengaluru is nearing, the SIT has intensified its probe, while gathering the evidence.
The SIT and Forensic Science Lab team began inspection at the MP’s house on Tuesday afternoon and continued it till 4 am on Wednesday. The officials have seized bed, pillows and bedsheets from the bedroom of the MP.
The SIT has been trying to collect valuable evidence in connection with the case, as Prajwal is likely to appear for interrogation.
Meanwhile, the SIT brought Naveen Gowda and Chetan, who were arrested for their allegedly involvement in distribution of the pen drives containing explicit videos, to Hassan for spot mahazar (inquest).
They were subjected to medical examinations at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Later, they were questioned by Cyber crime police ASP M K Thammaiah and Inspector Jagadish. They were also taken to their houses in Belur and Shravanabelagola for the spot inquest.
SIT custody
The accused were produced before the second additional district and sessions court in Hassan. They were remanded in the SIT custody for three days, till June 1. They will be produced before the court at 4.30 pm on June 1.
Published 29 May 2024, 21:40 IST