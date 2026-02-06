Menu
Shipbuilder SDHI secures order from Oman

The vessel that will support the Royal Navy of Oman’s (RNO) advanced naval training and maritime operations, is expected to be delivered within 18 months.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 20:19 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 20:19 IST
