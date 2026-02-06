<p>Mumbai: In a mega deal, shipbuilding and heavy fabrication firm Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) has secured a supply order from the Government of Sultanate of Oman to supply a state-of-the-art training ship. </p><p>The vessel that will support the Royal Navy of Oman’s (RNO) advanced naval training and maritime operations, is expected to be delivered within 18 months.</p><p>This landmark export order from Oman, reinforces India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its growing stature as a global maritime hub. It further strengthens the deep-rooted bilateral relations and maritime cooperation between the two countries.</p>.HAL says 5 Tejas LCA Mk1a fighter jets ready, IAF to decide delivery.<p>Measuring 104.25 m in length, with a beam of 13.88 m and displacement of up to 3500 T, the training vessel will be equipped with modern classrooms, training offices and accommodation facilities. It will house an auditorium to provide a world-class learning environment at sea for up to 70 officer cadets. The vessel will feature a state-of-the-art navigation system, an advanced communications suite, and the capability to conduct helicopter operations.</p><p>In a statement issued in Mumbai, Rear Admiral V.K. Saxena (Retd), CEO, SDHI said, “This contract stands as a testament to our advanced technical expertise and world-class shipbuilding capabilities that meet global benchmarks. Earning the confidence of the Royal Navy of Oman reinforces SDHI’s commitment to excellence and drives us to consistently deliver high-quality vessels distinguished by innovation, reliability and performance.”</p><p>The development comes at a time when Indian shipyards are increasingly asserting their global competitiveness, buoyed by strategic support from the Ministry of Defence (Defence Production) as part of India’s broader maritime vision. This partnership aligns with India’s Amrit Kaal Vision, reinforcing the country’s growing status as an exporter of indigenously built vessels.</p>