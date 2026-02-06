<p>Mysuru: The Legal Metrology department has extended the deadline for recalibrating autorickshaw meters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district.</p><p>It can be recalled that the autorickshaw fares in Mysuru district were revised at a meeting of the District Transport Authority, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner on November 12, 2025, to a minimum base fare of Rs 36 for the first 2 km distance and Rs 18 per kilometer for the subsequent distance covered. The earlier fare was Rs 30 minimum fare for up to two km and Rs 12 per km for the subsequent distance covered.</p><p>All autorickshaw drivers and owners are being given time until February 28, 2025, to recalibrate their meters to the new rates.</p>.Pay Rs 1-5 more for Bengaluru metro rides from February 9.<p>Sarala Nair, the Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology (formerly Weights and Measures department), has stated, in an announcement, that all autorickshaw operators in Mysuru district must get their meters updated by authorised repairers. Once updated, the vehicles must be presented at the office of Legal Metrology for official verification and sealing within the specified deadline.</p><p>Recalibrating of the meters means updating the electronic fare-calculating device in an autorickshaw to reflect new, government-mandated, or revised fare rates. This process ensures the meter displays the correct, legal fare, preventing overcharging.</p>