<p>Mysuru: The doors of the <em>sanctum sanctorum</em> of the Hassanamba temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> were opened for the year on Thursday at 12.17 pm amid the tunes of Mangalavadya, as part of Sri Hasanamba Devi Darshana and Sri Siddeshwara Swami Jathra Mahotsava, which will be held till October 23. </p><p>Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamy, Hassan district in-charge Minister Krishna Bhyre Gowda, MP Shreyas Patel, Hassan Deputy Commissioner K S Latha Kumari, Superintendent of Police of Hassan district Sujeetha M S, temple priests, seers of various mutts and temple authority members were present. </p><p>On Thursday, only pujas and rituals were held, and the public entry was restricted. The temple will be open for darshan for the public from 6 am to 7 pm on Friday. </p>.Karnataka to restrict 'VIP culture' during Hassanamba festival: Krishna Byre Gowda.<p>From October 11 to 22, public entry will be allowed all through the day and night except from 2 am to 5 am and 2 pm to 3.30 pm when <em>alankara</em> and <em>naivedya </em>will be done to the goddess. </p><p>On October 22, darshan for the public will be closed by 7 pm. On October 23, there will be no public entry, and the doors of the <em>sanctum sanctorum</em> will be closed until next year after puja and rituals. </p><p>The protocol darshan for VIPs will be allowed from 10 am to 1 pm from October 10 to 17.</p><p>The authorities are expecting at least 2 lakh people to visit the temple per day and 25 lakh people in all during the jathra mahotsava period. Elaborate arrangements have been made to manage the crowd, including GPS-enabled route maps for vehicular movement, parking and queues for darshan and event venues. AI-based CCTV cameras are installed for monitoring. Additional police staff and SDRF staff have been deployed. </p><p>Senior citizens aged above 80 and specially-abled people will be allowed to have special and free darshan. People can buy tickets priced at Rs 300 or Rs 1,000 per person online at https://srihassanaambatemple.com/ or through the Hassanaamba app or through WhatsApp chatbot 6366105589. </p><p>The authorities have made the traditional dress code mandatory for devotees arriving for darshan, and even for staff on duty on the temple premises. </p><p>Cultural programmes will be held on three platforms. People can also visit an art gallery, exhibition, dog show, and flower show, and experience heli tourism and package tours during the jathra. </p>