Have done no wrong, will abide by Supreme Court order, says Shivakumar after apex court dismisses his petition

"Investigation will be there (to face). Despite saying that the CBI should not do the investigation, they are doing it. The Lokayukta is also doing the investigation. Let them do it, I have done no wrong."

Pointing out that CBI continues to conduct the investigation, Shivakumar said, "once our government withdrew (prosecution sanction), once the case was given to Lokayukta, CBI cannot do the investigation, but they (CBI) have gone to the court and things are going on. I will give whatever is necessary, my assets and liabilities."