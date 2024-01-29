Haveri gang rape: BJP will move high court for SIT, says Bommai

Haver: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai has said that BJP will file a public interest litigation in high court seeking direction to government for constituting a special investigation team to probe Haveri gang rape case.
“We had staged protest demanding that the government form a SIT for the case. But till this day, there is no word about it. Law and order has completely collapsed in the state. No action has been taken against culprits despite atrocities perpetrated on women of Dalit and minority communities,” Bommai told a press meet here on Sunday.
He said crimes against women had gone up by 30 per cent during Congress rule. The government is protecting people who violate laws.