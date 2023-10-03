HC dismisses PIL challenging ‘Siddapura Lotus Pond’ land grant

"When it is clear from the records produced by the parties and respondent authorities that the kunte/tank is situated within land in survey number 8, the question of validity or otherwise of the grant of 0.04 guntas of land from and out of 22 guntas of land in survey No 7 in favour of private parties by the authorities becomes insignificant for the purpose of adjudication of present lis, inasmuch as the primary contention of the petitioner is that Siddapura Lotus Pond is situated in the canal in survey No 7, which they failed to establish,” the bench said.