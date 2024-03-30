Lok Sabha polls: HDK stresses need to bring BJP and JD(S) workers on same page

HDK stresses need to bring BJP and JD(S) workers on same page
The BJP-JD(S) combine on Friday put on a show of unity for their cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. At a coordination meeting, top leaders of the alliance vowed to defeat Congress in all 28 seats in the state.
Speaking at the maiden joint coordination committee meeting here, Janata Dal(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said that the alliance partners must have a mechanism to hammer out differences, if any, then and there.
“There are several Assembly segments in the state, where JDS and BJP are direct rivals. Differences, if any, in such constituencies need to be resolved with immediate effect as elections are fast approaching,” he said.
In districts where the BJP and JD(S) have fought directly, the JD(S) state president, said the district unit presidents and prominent leaders of both the parties should be brought on a same platform and create a cordial atmosphere.
“For instance, in Hagaribommanahalli constituency Nemiraj was in BJP and crossed over to JD(S) and won the seat. Similarly, Doddanagouda of Hungund was in JD(S) and migrated to BJP ahead of the Assembly polls. There are several such seats especially in Kalyana Karnataka region, where both the parties need to work harder to unite leaders here,” he explained.
In his opening remarks, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said that he was happy to see the alliance between the BJP and the JD(S) get the approval of the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, which in itself brings an elephantine strength and credence to this alliance.
“In the last two days, I, along with Kumaraswamy, toured the Mysore-Kodagu and Mandya Lok Sabha seats. This has sent a loud and clear message to both the party workers to ensure the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for third term,” he said and added that the joint efforts will ensure a smooth victory in all 28 seats in the state.
Karnataka BJP Lok Sabha in-charge Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal assured to the JD(S) that the BJP will shoulder the onus of ensuring victory of the candidates of the regional outfit in Mandya, Hassan and Kolar Lok Sabha seat.
(Published 30 March 2024, 00:42 IST)