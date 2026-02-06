<p>Mangaluru/Mysuru: Reacting to MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yathindra">Yathindra</a>'s statement in Mysuru that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>high command has given a green signal for his father, Siddaramaiah, to remain as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Chief Minister for five years, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Friday said, “He (Yathindra) is our high command. Whatever he says, I accept it with respect. Let us accept him as high command when he issues statements like a high command."</p><p>When asked about MLA Basavaraju’s statement seeking clarity on the power-sharing agreement, he said, “I will not respond to the statements of Basavaraju or Yathindra. If any response is to be given, it should come from the high command in Delhi.”</p>.'Don't give D K Shivakumar opportunity to become Karnataka CM': Janardhana Reddy to Siddaramaiah.<p>“I've directed that foundation stones be laid for 100 offices of the Congress in the month of March. Whether the AICC gives dates or not, I will make all the preparations and begin the work,” said Shivakumar, while talking to the media at the Mangaluru International Airport on Friday. </p><p>“I have come today to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Congress Bhavana in Puttur. On March 10, I will complete six years as the KPCC president. We are initiating the construction work,” he said.</p><p>Responding to allegations that Muslims were not invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony in Puttur, he said, “The Congress does not believe in politics based on caste. We believe in ideology. We need people from all castes and religions. We do not practice politics based on caste and religion. Dharma should be in politics, but politics should not be in dharma. This is our party’s ideology. Such allegations are made by people driven by jealousy.”</p>