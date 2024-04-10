'He was drunk': Bangalore Metro rejects reports of man being denied entry due to attire

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday rejected media reports that claimed that a man from an economically weak section of society was barred from using its train services for wearing 'inappropriate' attire.

The post on X of the man who was allegedly not allowed to enter a metro train in Bengaluru had gone viral, sparking a debate about how the metro security staff operates.

A GIF posted by @TotagiR on Sunday showed a man in a black shirt and beige pants standing with his arms crossed and looking into the distance. The person behind the account said that this was captured at the Doddakallasandra metro station and tagged the official X handles of both Tejasvi Surya and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), writing: "One more incident of cloth/attire related incident happened in front of me just now. A labourer was stopped & told to stitch up his top two buttons... When did Namma metro became like this!!? (sic)"

BMRCL officials, however, denied the accusation that the Metro guard had denied the man entry because of his clothing.

In a statement released by the BMRCL on Wednesday, officials noted that the incident that occurred around 7.34 pm at the Doddakallasandra metro station. They clarified that he was denied entry not due to his attire but because he was smelling of alcohol. According to them, the security guard acted in view of general commuters' convenience.