<p>Mangaluru: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka on Saturday, affecting normal life in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts.</p>.<p>In Honnavar taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttara-kannada">Uttara Kannada</a>, the Deputy Commissioner ordered a holiday for all anganwadis, primary and high schools on August 30 as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rains expected during the day.</p>.<p>Dakshina Kannada district administration has also declared a holiday for Anganwadis and schools up to the level of high school on Saturday.</p>.<p>Fishermen in all three coastal districts have been warned against venturing into the sea as the coastal belt continues to experience strong winds and rough waves.</p>.<p>In the Udupi district, heavy downpour has led to flooding in some interior villages.</p>.<p>According to officials, minor landslides were reported from Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in the Malnad region. Some interior roads and commercial plantations were damaged due to these landslides.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu</a> district also received heavy rainfall, triggering concerns over fresh landslides in vulnerable areas. The district administration has asked residents in high-risk zones to remain cautious.</p>.<p>Officials said the situation is being closely monitored across all rain-affected districts and measures are being taken to prevent casualties.</p>