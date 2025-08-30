Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Heavy rains disrupt normal life in coastal, Malnad districts; schools shut in Uttara Kannada

According to officials, minor landslides were reported from Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts in the Malnad region.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 08:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 08:44 IST
KarnatakaUttara KannadaKodagu districtHeavy rainHeavy rain in Malnad

Follow us on :

Follow Us