Heavy rains lead to holiday for schools, PU colleges in Karnataka's Kodagu

Madikeri/Udupi: With heavy rains coupled with gusty winds lashing Kodagu district on Friday, the district administration has declared holiday for schools, anganwadi centres and PU colleges.

Following good showers in catchments areas, the inflow of water to Harangi dam has increased and 20,000 cusecs water was released from the dam to the river.

The roof of a Government Higher Primary School building at Kalathmadu in Virajpet was damaged after a huge tree fell on it at Virajpet taluk. Napoklu-Bhagamandala road had about one and a half feet deep waterlogging. A tree fell on a car on Siddapura- Virajpet road.