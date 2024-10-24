Heavy rains trigger landslide in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Various parts of Karnataka's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a> district experienced heavy rains on Thursday, causing soil erosion by the roadside near Mallandur.</p><p>Until the afternoon, the weather was sunny; however, Aldur, Balehonnur and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall in the evening.</p><p>On Wednesday night, rains marred several areas in the district, leading to a landslide at Meluholadagadde close to Mallandur. A gorge has formed as a result, sinking to a depth of 200 feet.</p><p>Immediate repairs are necessary as this is a major highway connecting Mallandur, Shiravase, and Mutthodi. Locals are concerned that the already narrow road may collapse further if big vehicles continue to travel on it.</p>.Mullayyanagiri, Charmadi Ghat, prone to landslides: GSI report .<p><strong>Cows swept away in stream</strong></p><p>Two cows were swept away in a stream due to heavy rains in the Satkoli village of Muttinakoppa Gram Panchayat limits on Wednesday evening.</p><p>The stream is located midway on the Satkoli route, where a small pipe has been installed for drainage. Due to torrential rain, water overflowed onto the road, and the cows belonging to Nagesh and Nagaratna from Satkoli village were carried away by the water.</p><p>A few years ago, during the rainy season, a car was swept away in the same stream, resulting in one fatality.</p><p>Villagers have accused representatives and officials of failing to construct a large bridge over the stream, despite repeated requests over several years.</p><p>Due to the rains, water has entered several areca plantations in the village.</p><p>Muddy water also flooded the fields, damaging paddy crops.</p>