Heavy rains trigger landslide in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru

On Wednesday night, rains marred several areas in the district, leading to a landslide at Meluholadagadde close to Mallandur. A gorge has formed as a result, sinking to a depth of 200 feet.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:31 IST

Karnataka NewsRainfallLandslideHeavy RainsChikkamagalur

