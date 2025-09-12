Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court orders tax dept to refund Rs 16.11 crore deposit to Flipkart within six weeks

For the tax period 2011-12 to 2014-15, reassessment orders were issued against Flipkart, raising a total demand of Rs 23.01 crore under the Karnataka Value Added Tax Act, 2003 (KVAT Act).
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 16:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtFlipkart

Follow us on :

Follow Us