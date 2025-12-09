<p>The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday stayed the State government’s November 20 notification mandating various establishments to grant one-day additional leave every month for women employees aged between 18 and 52, during their menstrual cycle. </p><p>Justice Jyoti M passed this interim order while hearing petitions filed by Bangalore Hotels’ Association and Avirata AFL Connectivity Systems Ltd, Bengaluru.</p>.Bangalore hotels body moves High Court against mandatory menstrual leave order.<p>The petitioners had challenged the notification contending that there is no provision to grant leave during menstrual cycle. </p>.<p>The notification issued by the State government is not supported by any legislative enactment, the petitioners submitted.</p>.Karnataka mandates one menstrual leave per month to working women aged 18-52.<p>The notification had directed the employers to provide 12 paid leaves a year to all women employees aged 18 to 52 in establishments coming under Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi, Cigar Workers (Condition of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Vehicle Workers Act, 1961. Women do not have to submit any medical certificate while availing of the menstrual leave, the order stated.</p>