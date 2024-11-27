Karnataka High Court warns pet parents: Clean up or pay a fine

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued a set of directives to maintain cleanliness and oversight in Bengaluru’s parks, including penalties for pet owners who fail to responsibly manage their pets.</p>.<p>A division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind issued the instructions while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA).</p>.<p>The bench stated that fines imposed on pet owners who neglect to clean up after their pets should be higher than those for general cleanliness violations.</p>.Significance of child care leave cannot be discounted: Karnataka High Court.<p>The court also directed the creation of a three-member team, including officers from the Horticulture Department and the BBMP, to conduct regular inspections of major parks and gardens across the city, monitor cleanliness standards, and recommend corrective actions as necessary.</p>.<p>Originally filed in 2021, the PIL argued that irresponsible pet ownership was compromising cleanliness in public parks. Though the petitioner sought to withdraw the plea, the court declined, emphasising the public interest and issuing necessary directions.</p>.<p>The court said while pet owners have the freedom to bring their dogs to parks, others also have the right to a clean environment. “What is true for gardens and parks as highlighted above is true for all public places, including playgrounds, temple-sites, bus stations, railway stations, etc. Issues of maintaining a clean climate and environment have to be addressed, attended to and redressed.</p>.<p>"Citizens and netizens could legitimately claim to be saved from the pet menace, more particularly those who fail to maintain the cleanliness in all respects, for which the responsibility lies with the owners of the dogs as also with the civic authorities,” the bench said.</p>.<p>The court instructed authorities to enforce provisions of the Karnataka Parks, Playfields, and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act and the Solid Waste Management and Handling Rules. It also directed the allocation of adequate funds for the upkeep of parks in Bengaluru. The Horticulture Department and the BBMP were urged to develop a sustainable system to ensure regular monitoring and maintenance across the city's parks and gardens.</p>