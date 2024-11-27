Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court warns pet parents: Clean up or pay a fine

The bench stated that fines imposed on pet owners who neglect to clean up after their pets should be higher than those for general cleanliness violations.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 23:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 23:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us