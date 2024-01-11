Hindu man, Muslim woman assaulted in Karnataka's Hanagal; 3 held for moral policing

The Hanagal police arrested three Muslim youths, in a moral policing case, for barging into a private hotel and allegedly assaulting a Hindu man and a married Muslim woman, near Nalkar Cross in the taluk.
The victims, said to be the residents of a village in Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada district, were staying at a private hotel. Three youths from Akkialur - Aftab Maqbool Ahmed Chandankatti (24), Madarsab Mohammed Isaaq Mandakki (23) and Samiullah Lalanavar (23) - barged into the hotel on Saturday and assaulted the occupants. A video clip of moral policing has gone viral on social media platforms. Based on the complaint lodged by the room boy of the hotel, the police arrested the trio.
SP Anshukumar, Addl SP C Gopal and staff visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The Hanagal police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.