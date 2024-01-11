Hindu man, Muslim woman assaulted in Karnataka's Hanagal; 3 held for moral policing

The victims, said to be the residents of a village in Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada district, were staying at a private hotel. Three youths from Akkialur - Aftab Maqbool Ahmed Chandankatti (24), Madarsab Mohammed Isaaq Mandakki (23) and Samiullah Lalanavar (23) - barged into the hotel on Saturday and assaulted the occupants. A video clip of moral policing has gone viral on social media platforms. Based on the complaint lodged by the room boy of the hotel, the police arrested the trio.