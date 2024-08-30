Hindu religious symbols on street lights spark row in Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Erecting Hindu religious symbols of mace, arrow and Lord Tirupati Balaji Tilak on lamp posts has sparked a row in Gangavati of Karnataka's Koppal district. The street lights were installed by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) two weeks ago by utilising the funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Corporation (KKRDB).
The Social Democratic Party of India has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner over religious symbols visible on these poles. They contended that such symbols will hurt the religious sentiments of minorities. This had prompted tahsildar Nagaraj U to order the removal of the symbols. However, he withdrew his order soon after realising that a resolution had been passed in the Gangavati City Municipal Council to retain the symbols.
“I had issued the order to remove these religious symbols after complaints lodged by a few organisations against it. But, I revoked my decision after the local administration brought to my notice that a resolution had been passed in the meeting on August 28 to permit these symbols on the street lights”, the tahsildar asserted. BJP has been in power in the local governing body and it passed the resolution soon after the controversy erupted over the issue.
The development of Anjanadri Hills in the taluk, which is considered to be the birth place of Lord Hanuman, was the main poll plank for both Congress and BJP in the previous assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attacked the Congress for proposing to ban Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto, saying that ‘the party is trying to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman’.
“Gangavati is known for peace and harmony. We have taken decision to retain the religious symbols on the street light in the presence of our MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy who has been representing Gangavati assembly constituency. We will persuade the leaders of organisations which are opposing these symbols”, CMC president Moulasab Dadesab said.
The decision of tahsildar to remove the religious symbol evoked sharp criticism from the state BJP leaders who lambasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan, in his post on X argued that these symbols reflect the cultural significance of that region. Accusing the state government of pursuing an anti-Hindu approach, he denounced the move to remove the symbol.
Anjanadri Hill, Hanuman Ji's birthplace in Karnataka, had lampposts with Gadda and Bow-Arrow symbols installed, highlighting its cultural significance. But, the anti-Hindu Congress government ordered their removal after the SDPI claimed it hurt their religious sentiments. pic.twitter.com/pCu3pjnFvY— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) August 29, 2024
Meanwhile, another BJP leader, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, has questioned whether the state government has taken such rapid action over Azaan (prayer) in mosques. “It sounds surprising that the tahsildar could manage to get time to take a swift decision to order the removal of religious symbols based on a mere complaint by setting aside all his other responsibilities”, he stated. BJP leader C T Ravi has demanded the tahsildar be suspended.