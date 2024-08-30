Hindu religious symbols on street lights spark row in Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Erecting Hindu religious symbols of mace, arrow and Lord Tirupati Balaji Tilak on lamp posts has sparked a row in Gangavati of Karnataka's Koppal district. The street lights were installed by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) two weeks ago by utilising the funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Corporation (KKRDB).

The Social Democratic Party of India has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner over religious symbols visible on these poles. They contended that such symbols will hurt the religious sentiments of minorities. This had prompted tahsildar Nagaraj U to order the removal of the symbols. However, he withdrew his order soon after realising that a resolution had been passed in the Gangavati City Municipal Council to retain the symbols.

“I had issued the order to remove these religious symbols after complaints lodged by a few organisations against it. But, I revoked my decision after the local administration brought to my notice that a resolution had been passed in the meeting on August 28 to permit these symbols on the street lights”, the tahsildar asserted. BJP has been in power in the local governing body and it passed the resolution soon after the controversy erupted over the issue.