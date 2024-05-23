G Parameshwara defends quota in govt contract jobs

Welcoming the state government’s decision to introduce a reservation in outsourced government jobs in the state, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the move will benefit many deserving Dalit graduates, who were deprived of outsourced jobs.
Parameshwara, who headed the party’s manifesto committee ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls last year, told reporters that many deserving candidates from various reserved categories were not able to secure jobs in this sector.
“This will not dilute the merit. How can merit be compromised, if the qualification marks for a particular post is already fixed? Irrespective of your caste and religion one must secure that many marks to get that job. Once you have those numbers, only such persons will be recruited. This is a propaganda of sorts whenever the Congress introduced reservations in jobs and education,” he said.
On KPCC president’s remarks on getting ready to face local bodies elections, Parameshwara said “We are committed to uphold three-tier system of people’s representations and in order to fulfill this commitment we will be holding elections to local bodies soon,” he said.
Published 22 May 2024, 21:54 IST