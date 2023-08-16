Home
Headmistress suspended for not hoisting National Flag at Shivamogga school

The headmistress had said that the flagpole was in a poor state and hence, the flag was not hoisted.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 00:02 IST

Block Education Officer G S Shashidhar has suspended government primary school headmistress Lalitha for allegedly not hoisting the national flag on the premises of the school at Elaneerukoppa village in the taluk on Tuesday to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

She had not unfurled the flag with students on the school premises. School Development and Monitoring Committee head Prakash Naik complained about this to the block education officer.

But the headmistress told the officer that the flagpole was in a poor state and hence, the flag was not hoisted.

The officer, however, visited the school and found that the flagpole was in good condition. Later, he suspended her for insulting the national flag and not discharging her duty.  

(Published 16 August 2023, 00:02 IST)
Karnataka NewsIndian national flagShivamogga district

