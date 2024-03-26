Homecoming for Janardhana Reddy as he merges KRPP with BJP

Bengaluru: Tainted mining baron and the lone MLA from Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), G Janardhana Reddy, on Monday rejoined the BJP in the presence of party veteran B S Yediyurappa and state BJP president B Y Vijayendra.
His wife Aruna Lakshmi also joined the saffron party. Reddy later told reporters that he doesn’t need any position to join the BJP as he is as elated as a child which is reunited with its mother. “I have merged my party with the BJP,” he said.
Reddy floated his own outfit, the KRPP, in 2022 and won from the Gangavathi constituency in Koppal district in last year’s elections.
Yediyurappa said the party had gained immense strength with Reddy’s return to the party, in the Kalyana Karnataka region, where Reddy wields considerable influence.
