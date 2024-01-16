Honnavar port: FIRs registered as fishermen allege assault

Bengaluru: The row over the building of a road in Kasarkoda beach has taken a new turn with the police registering four FIRs based on complaints of assault by fishermen and the contractor working on a road to connect a proposed port.
The Honnavar Port Private Limited (HPPL) has got clearance from the government to build a 4-km long and 25-metre wide road on the existing kachha road on Kasarkoda beach. Fishermen had opposed the project stating that the road will hit their livelihood and the construction of the road will destroy the nesting sites of Olive Ridley turtles.
In its complaint to the Honnavar police, Karavali Meenugarara Karmika Sangha has said that about 45 persons entered into the houses of fishermen between 7 am and 12 pm on January 3 and threatened them to vacate the area.
Secretary of the Sangha Rajesh Eshwar Tandel said the government had allotted sites to fishermen under Ashrya Yojane and the rights cannot be taken away by the company. "Without backing by government order, the accused entered into the houses when the men were out fishing. They threatened the women with dire consequences if we did not vacate," he said.
Police told DH that cases have been filed by both sides. “We have registered four FIRs till now, two from each side. Both have alleged assault and provisions of IPC Section 324 have been invoked,” a police officer said.
To a question over the port contractor bringing a rowdy-sheeter from Udupi, the officer said they were looking into the complaint. “We have received information about the presence of a rowdy-sheeter. A detailed enquiry will establish the facts and surrounding circumstances,” the officer added.