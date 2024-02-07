Hookah banned: Karnataka stops sale, consumption with immediate effect

Bengaluru: The state government has issued an immediate ban on the sales, consumption, possession, and advertising of hookah products in Karnataka, effective from Wednesday.

The government notification issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare noted that hookah bars not only risk the spread of communicable diseases such as herpes, tuberculosis, hepatitis and Covid-19 due to the direct contact with one's mouth but they also pose fire safety risks and violate fire safety norms.

The order outlined how hookah consumption in hotels, bars and restaurants made food consumption unsafe for the general public and could negatively impact their health.