<p>Bengaluru: Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has objected to the decision of the Department of School Education and Literacy to reduce the minimum pass marks for SSLC and II PUC from 35 to 33.</p>.<p>In a letter to Minister for School Education & Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, he said the decision was not in the interest of students when it comes to global competence.</p>.Visvesvaraya Technological University rolls out internship programme for aspiring lecturers.<p>"It will hamper the competitive mindset of children and they will be branded as 33% batch students," Horatti said.</p>.<p>He said, "The previous system where 35 was the pass marks should be restored."</p>.<p>The Karnataka School Examination & Assessment Board has reiterated the new evaluation policy for class 10 and II PU from the 2025-26 exams. It has issued a detailed circular in this regard.</p>