Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti opposes reduction of pass marks for SSLC, II PU

In a letter to Minister for School Education & Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, he said the decision was not in the interest of students when it comes to global competence.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 22:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBasavaraj Horatti

Follow us on :

Follow Us