How is Karnataka faring with clean energy?

“Farmers of our village and surrounding ones staged a protest, pleading for 10 hours of three-phase power supply. But even officers seem helpless due to power shortage. They suggested we opt for solar-powered pump sets under various government schemes. But it is difficult for us to immediately shift over to solar pump sets as we cannot afford the initial investment,” says Govindaiah. He had thought that intermittent power supply was a thing of the past. After all, Karnataka has been an energy-surplus state for the past five years.