Hubballi bids grand farewell to Ganapa

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: With the grand processions of Ganapati idols that included youth dancing to music, cultural troupes performing, and huge gatherings, immersion of major Ganapati idols installed at public places, especially in New Hubballi areas, continued till Sunday early morning, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Ganeshotsav celebrations in the City.</p><p>Immersion processions were formally inaugurated in the afternoon on Saturday, and major processions began by evening, after religious rituals and ‘savaal’. Intensity of celebrations gained pace after the sunset, with youth gathering near pandals where famous idols were installed, and started dancing to loud music. Cultural troupes playing dhol and other instruments added special colours to processions, which started moving slowly.</p><p>When DJ music, colourful lights attracted youth to the central business district of the City, through which processions were taken out, a large number of people stood roadside to watch the celebrations. Many devotees including women performed puja to idols being taken out for immersion. Processions of idols installed at Marathagalli, New Medar Oni, Durgadabail, Dajibanpet and other places were the major attractions. Processions moved via Dajibanpet, Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Channamma Circle, before immersion. Slogans like ‘Gajanan Maharaj Ki Jai’ and ‘Ganapati Bappa Moraya’ echoed, while crackers were also burst.</p><p>Earlier, Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusaviramutt inaugurated the mass immersion procession organised by Hubballi Sarvajanika Shri Ganeshotsav Samitigala Mahamandal, at Durgadabail. He said the festival in Hubballi represented the cultural and religious heritage of the land and also resulted in good business and employment.</p><p><strong>Proposal planned</strong></p><p>MLA Mahesh Tenginakai stated that a proposal would be submitted to the government seeking funds to promote the cultural heritage of Ganeshotsav in Hubballi.</p><p>Jitenra Majethia, Mohan Limbikai, Ravindra Revankar, S S Kamadolllishetar, Altaf Kittur, and others were present.</p><p>The civic body had made arrangements for the immersion of idols at Hosur pond and the pond near Indira Glass House. Vehicular traffic was diverted during the processions, which also led to traffic congestion at a few places. Heavy police bundobust, CCTV surveillance, and liquor sale ban were also in place.</p><p>After the DJ sets were switched off at 10:00 pm, processions started moving fast, and vehicles carrying idols were in queue near the ponds.</p><p>The immersion process continued till Sunday early morning.</p><p>According to Hubballi Sarvajanika Shri Ganeshotsav Samitigala Mahamandal honorary secretary Amaresh Hipparagi, the number of people who visited the City during Ganeshotsav was more this time, while mass feeding offering different types of food to devotees was also arranged at more pandals.</p><p>Around 180 idols get immersed on the 11th day of the festival, while communal harmony was more evident during the festival this time, he added.</p><p>Along with several incidents of displaying communal harmony, tall idols of Lord Ganapati, moving scenes, themed pandals including those with social awareness messages, and service activities like blood donation camp were also part of the festival this time. </p><p>Though the 11-day Ganeshotsav having community Ganapati idols at around 700 places has concluded, two idols in the City will be immersed on the 21st day of the festival, and one idol on the 31st day.</p>