<p>Hubballi: Even with the growing menace of unauthorised banners and buntings, and the lack of revenue from hoardings displayed on private properties, the civic body is yet to take the initiative to allow advertisements at public places in a large-scale and systematically collect charges from them.</p><p>A proposal by Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) officials to allow development of bus shelters, pedestrian skywalks, cantilevers, and signboards with advertisements, on design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) model, on a large-scale across the twin cities is yet reach the final stage. This plan also requires the approval from the general body of the HDMC. At present, only a few bus shelters and cantilevers are set up by a private agency, bringing a meagre amount of revenue for the civic body.</p><p>Though outdoor advertising is considered as a major commercial activity, the civic body is still unable to tap the full potential of it to generate revenue.</p>.Hubballi flyover works: Major traffic diversion to begin due at Hosur circle.<p>Though the twin cities have 298 hoardings erected on private properties, the HDMC cannot collect charges from them. On the model of a small-scale DBOT scheme under which a private agency was allowed to install bus stations and cantilevers a couple of years back, a larger scheme is being formulated now, with an intention to improve infrastructure and collect revenue against the advertisements displayed on them.</p><p>“The plan is to call a tender to develop bus stations, pedestrian skywalks and cantilevers on a DBOT model, with a provision to display advertisements there. We will identify places across the twin cities for this. This scheme aims at improving infrastructure, beautification and cleanliness, along with getting revenue for the civic body. We will be able to get incentives from the government if additional revenue is generated every year,” says HDMC Commissioner Rudresh Ghali.</p><p>Upto Rs 50 crore revenue can be expected from this scheme as advertisements have huge scope, he said, adding that the proposal would be placed before the next general body of the HDMC, after incorporating suggestions given by corporators in the previous meeting.</p><p>Under a previous scheme, an agency has already installed some bus shelters and cantilevers, and the HDMC officials want to expand such an initiative in a bigger way.</p>.Basavaraj Horatti to be felicitated in Hubballi on December 13.<p>According to HDMC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) H Y Asangi, the agency which has installed 43 bus shelters and 40 cantilevers with advertisements, is paying Rs 22 lakh to the corporation, with a 5% increase every year.</p><p><strong>Unauthorised banners</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the menace of unauthorised banners and buntings in the twin cities is unabated. Though they are defacing several areas and are causing loss of revenue to the civic body, the HDMC has not yet filed a single case, while such banners were removed only on a few occasions.</p><p>HDMC officials admit that checking unauthorised banners is a difficult task, when only a few get permissions, while others display banners unauthorisedly.</p><p>“We have a staff shortage to identify uauthorised banners and take action. We will plan to use ‘Vikram’ vehicles and form a team to conduct a drive against unauthorised banners. The DBOT scheme for bus shelters and other facilities will also come in handy in this regard, as people would get more places to display advertisements systematically,” Ghali said.</p>