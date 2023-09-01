Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hubballi-Dharwad Palike okays Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan

Opposing introduction of additional subjects without bringing to their notice in advance, Congress and AIMIM corporators staged a protest.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 00:34 IST

Follow Us

Amid protest by Opposition members against bringing additional subjects, the ruling BJP in Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) on Thursday decided to allow Ganeshotsav celebrations at Idgah Maidan here this year also.

The issue of Ganeshotsav at the Maidan was the last in the list of additional subjects which came up in the second half of HDMP's general body meeting.

Opposing introduction of additional subjects without bringing to their notice in advance, Congress and AIMIM corporators staged a protest.

Amid din, Mayor Veena Baradwad approved all three subjects in the list. BJP members claimed that bringing additional subjects is the prerogative of the mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 00:34 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT