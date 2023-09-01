Hubballi-Dharwad Palike okays Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan

The issue of Ganeshotsav at the Maidan was the last in the list of additional subjects which came up in the second half of HDMP's general body meeting.

Opposing introduction of additional subjects without bringing to their notice in advance, Congress and AIMIM corporators staged a protest.

Amid din, Mayor Veena Baradwad approved all three subjects in the list. BJP members claimed that bringing additional subjects is the prerogative of the mayor.